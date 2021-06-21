Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,504 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,450,501 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

