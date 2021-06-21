Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,674.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,381 ($44.17) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,574.70. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

