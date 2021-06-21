Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $32.07

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SGRY opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

