Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.63 million and $1,212.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.