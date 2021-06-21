IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8522 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

IGM Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.