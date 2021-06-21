Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

