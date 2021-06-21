Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $267.46 and a 12-month high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.