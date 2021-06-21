Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,825 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Washington Federal worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

