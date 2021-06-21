KeyFi Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $822,813.85 and $11,637.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,420 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

