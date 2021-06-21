Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $922.50 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,445.05.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

