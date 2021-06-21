Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $179.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

