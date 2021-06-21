Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.27 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

