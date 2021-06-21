Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $362.91 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.