Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ternium were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

