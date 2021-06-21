6,906 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 595.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

