Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Monro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 205,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monro by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.