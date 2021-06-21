Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.20 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

