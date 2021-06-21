Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $44,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.