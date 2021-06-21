Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $71.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

