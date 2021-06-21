Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $41,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $247.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

