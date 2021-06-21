Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend of $1.13

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.133 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.27 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

