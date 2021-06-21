Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has raised its dividend by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.