PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

