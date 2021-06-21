Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of 139.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.5%.

NYSE:CVA opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

