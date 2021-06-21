Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 4,977 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $150.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

