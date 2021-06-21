Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 263 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

