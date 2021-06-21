Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 338.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

