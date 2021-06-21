Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,656 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.