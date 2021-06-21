Aviva PLC Sells 102 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC opened at $318.44 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

