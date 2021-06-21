Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,742 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

