Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $167,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $129.68 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

