Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Logitech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $123.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

