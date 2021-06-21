Korea Investment CORP Purchases 137,800 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.