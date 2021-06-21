Adshares Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $56,685.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,136 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

