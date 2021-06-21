Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.71 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

