Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.78 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

