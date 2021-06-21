Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $125.17

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

