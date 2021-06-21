Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.98. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

