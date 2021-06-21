Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Rudolph F. Crew sold 3,600 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $10,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.66. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
