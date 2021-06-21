Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Rudolph F. Crew sold 3,600 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $10,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.66. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.