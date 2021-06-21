Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 770,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NOK opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

