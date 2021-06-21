Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 21,688 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.