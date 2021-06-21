Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,105 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.51 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

