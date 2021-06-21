Ethic Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,496,000 after acquiring an additional 256,835 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.