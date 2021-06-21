Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

F opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

