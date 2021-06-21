Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 846 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $371.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

