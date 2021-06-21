Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

