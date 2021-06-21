1,615 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.05. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

