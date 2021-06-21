Ethic Inc. Invests $245,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.61 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

