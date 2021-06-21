Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,280 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Coupa Software worth $216,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $245.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.