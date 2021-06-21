Geode Capital Management LLC Has $222.58 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $222,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

